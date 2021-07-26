Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,083 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.16.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

