Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $115.17. 249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,593. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 over the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

