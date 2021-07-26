B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,897 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Waste Management by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,383 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Waste Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 286,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $146.79. 21,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

