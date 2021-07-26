B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $48,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $3.16 on Monday, reaching $329.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

