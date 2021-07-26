B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 8,662 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,366.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $15,207,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $147.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

