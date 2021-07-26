B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 9,508 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Zoetis by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Zoetis by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.11. The company had a trading volume of 27,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $203.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.