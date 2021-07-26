B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 1,230 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $333.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

