B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 67.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $322.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.21.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

