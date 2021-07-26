B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $149.38 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.5% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $149,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $875.02. 4,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $874.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

