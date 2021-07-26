AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AXS opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

