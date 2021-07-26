Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $639.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $629.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

