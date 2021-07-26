Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 20.90% of Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,083,000.

SMDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $41.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36.

