Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $899,000 in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 79,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Curis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curis during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. 16,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,734. The company has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

