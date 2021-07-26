Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130,863 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,654.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,534. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

