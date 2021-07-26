Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Shopify accounts for about 0.6% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

NYSE SHOP traded down $37.95 on Monday, reaching $1,605.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,374.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

