Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report $137.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.20 million to $137.50 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $559.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. 1,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

