Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) & Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Financial Review

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Avantor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.39 $116.60 million $0.89 41.78

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and Avantor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avantor 0 1 12 0 2.92

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.53%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Avantor.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Avantor 3.51% 41.17% 6.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantor beats Singular Genomics Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

