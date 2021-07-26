AvalonBay Communities (AVB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $226.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $230.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.