AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $11,655,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $11,655,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00.

NYSE:AN opened at $116.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $120.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

