Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.08. 1,105,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 103,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 246,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $4,663,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

