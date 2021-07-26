Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADP stock opened at $206.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.86. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $208.58.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

