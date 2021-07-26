Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Purchases C$18,750.00 in Stock

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$805,504.50.

AUN stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$220.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The company has a current ratio of 25.85, a quick ratio of 25.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. Aurcana Silver Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Aurcana Silver in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.14 price objective for the company.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

