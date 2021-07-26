Atwater Malick LLC Sells 810 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.75. 324,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.