Atwater Malick LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,182,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.71. 86,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,499. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.59. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

