Atwater Malick LLC Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -512.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

