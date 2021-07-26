Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $271.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.92. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

