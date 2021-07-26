Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 79,919 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

