Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 79,919 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.16.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ACBI shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $503.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
