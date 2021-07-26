Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Purchases 650 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 14.4% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.66. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,464. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72.

