Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Athene were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.
In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
