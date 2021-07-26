Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 138.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Athene were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,703.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

