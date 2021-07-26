ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $628.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $748.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.59. ASML has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $756.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 28.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ASML by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

