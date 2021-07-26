Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 40,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.83. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.00.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

