Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airgain were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airgain in the first quarter worth $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 894.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

