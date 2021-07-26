Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $836,000 Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of National Bank by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

