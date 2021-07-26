Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 28,361 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,361 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natera were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.00 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,937.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $187,127.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,380,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,153 shares of company stock worth $25,343,909. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

