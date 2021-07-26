Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 116,084 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 116,084 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.17% of Noodles & Company worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $552.42 million, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

