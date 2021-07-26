Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $718,000 Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.