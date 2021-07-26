Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 17,900 Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $1,709,542.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $747,623.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,713.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,022,639 shares of company stock worth $43,905,587 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.33 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.17.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

