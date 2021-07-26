Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

