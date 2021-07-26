ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 151.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 117.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13.

