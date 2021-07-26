Argo Group International (ARGO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, analysts expect Argo Group International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $50.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

