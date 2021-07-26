argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $362.00 at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

