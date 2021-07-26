argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $362.00 at Wedbush

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.07.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $382.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
