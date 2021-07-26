Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. 14,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

