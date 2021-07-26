Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report sales of $2.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $4.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARCT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. 14,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $823.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $129.71.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.
