Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $69.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $68.46.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock worth $1,532,051 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.