Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.36. 2,605,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,243. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

