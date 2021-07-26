AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

