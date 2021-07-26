AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,274,896 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

