AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BOX by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in BOX by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in BOX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in BOX by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 101,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.