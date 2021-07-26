AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCRN opened at $15.54 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $585.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

