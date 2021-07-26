AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of BCEI opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.