Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $7,507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 786,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $96,175,000 after buying an additional 46,977 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.